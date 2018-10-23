Suns' Devin Booker: Heats up in Monday's loss
Booker registered 28 points (11-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in the Suns' 123-103 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Booker led the Suns in two very different categories, pacing his club in both scoring and turnovers (nine) on the night. The third-year guard has now shot well over 50.0 percent in two of his first three games, a particularly impressive feat considering he missed all of preseason after hand surgery. Booker has been effective as a passer as well, dishing out no fewer than Monday's six assists in any contest. He'll look to stay hot in what could be a shootout against the Lakers on Wednesday.
