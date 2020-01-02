Suns' Devin Booker: Hits 30 points in fourth straight
Booker compiled 32 points (11-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 117-107 loss to the Lakers.
After a trio of lackluster outings following a three-game absence due to a bruised forearm, Booker is firing on all cylinders again. He's now reached the 30-point mark in four straight contests, delivering 52.8/89.7/15.4 shooting splits over that stretch. The 15.4 percent mark from distance is an obvious outlier considering Booker's 35.5 percent career rate, so there may actually be room for his fantasy outlook to improve going forward.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...