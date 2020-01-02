Suns' Devin Booker: Hits 30 points in fourth straight

Booker compiled 32 points (11-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 117-107 loss to the Lakers.

After a trio of lackluster outings following a three-game absence due to a bruised forearm, Booker is firing on all cylinders again. He's now reached the 30-point mark in four straight contests, delivering 52.8/89.7/15.4 shooting splits over that stretch. The 15.4 percent mark from distance is an obvious outlier considering Booker's 35.5 percent career rate, so there may actually be room for his fantasy outlook to improve going forward.