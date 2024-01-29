Booker racked up 44 points (17-26 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Magic.

It would've been unrealistic to think Booker would be able to build off his 62-point effort against the Pacers, but he still delivered one of his best performances of the campaign -- although the Suns once again came up short and suffered a second consecutive loss. Booker has adjusted well to sharing the offensive load with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, thriving as a point guard but without sacrificing too many touches on the scoring side of things. The numbers are inflated since he's scored at least 40 points in four different games this month, but Booker is averaging 31.1 points per game in January.