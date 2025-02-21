Booker finished Thursday's 120-109 loss to San Antonio with 17 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes.

After sitting out the final game before the All-Star break due to a sore back, Booker led the Suns in minutes Thursday, although his actual productive was lackluster by his standards. The 28-year-old guard has failed to reach 20 points in three of his last five appearances despite seeing a massive workload, averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 boards and 1.6 threes in 39.0 minutes a contest while shooting a disappointing 25.8 percent (8-for-31) from long range.