Suns' Devin Booker: Hits for 22 against Pistons

Booker scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven assists and four rebounds in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Pistons.

After managing only 11 points in Brooklyn on 3-for-15 shooting Monday -- his worst scoring effort of the season -- Booker was back in form in this one. The Suns no longer need to rely on the 23-year-old as their lone offensive threat with Deandre Ayton and Kelly Oubre in the mix, but Booker's usage and production remain excellent, and since the beginning of January he's averaging a stellar 29.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 boards and 2.0 threes a night.