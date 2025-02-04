Booker provided 34 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 13-14 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 47 minutes during Monday's 121-119 overtime loss to Portland.

Even Booker's superlative line couldn't overcome the red-hot Trail Blazers, who took another one from the Suns in dramatic fashion. The drama should continue into Thursday, as Booker may find some new faces around him before the trade deadline if the Suns are able to make a deal for Jimmy Butler. Booker's job is safe, but the lineup should see some changes by the end of the day.