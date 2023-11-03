Booker notched 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and 13 assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 132-121 loss to the Spurs.

After missing the prior three games due to a toe injury, Booker returned to the court with a vengeance, although his big double-double wasn't a match for Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's 38 points. The 27-year-old guard has topped 30 points in both games he's played this season, but as yet Phoenix hasn't been able to deploy its new Big Three of Kevin Durant, Booker and offseason acquisition Bradley Beal (back) at the same time, so it's not clear what the production for the two holdovers will look like once the lineup is at full strength.