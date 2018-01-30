Suns' Devin Booker: Hopes to play Wednesday vs. Mavs
Booker (ribs) is hopeful to play Wednesday against the Mavericks.
With X-rays on Booker's ribs returning negative Monday, it appears the 21-year-old was able to steer clear of a significant setback after sustaining the injury late in Sunday's loss to the Rockets. The rib contusion still prevented Booker from playing in Monday's loss to the Grizzlies, which resulted in Isaiah Canaan starting at point guard and backup Tyler Ulis logging most of the minutes at the position. If Booker makes it through morning shootaround Wednesday no worse for the wear, expect him to take back his spot as the Suns' starting point guard, sending Canaan back to the bench.
