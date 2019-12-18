Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Hoping to return Friday

General manager James Jones said Booker (forearm) is hopeful to return Friday against the Thunder, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker has missed the past three games due to a bruised right forearm, but he's apparently progressing well in his recovery and could return as soon as Friday. His status should come into focus closer to tip-off; even if Booker is unable to go Friday, it doesn't sound like his return is that far off.

