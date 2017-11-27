Suns' Devin Booker: Hoping to return Tuesday vs. Bulls
Booker (knee) indicated he's felling better and is hopeful to play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Booker sat out Sunday's game against the Timberwolves with an inflamed big toe, but appears to be doing better after some additional time off for recovery. While Booker has yet to officially be cleared for a return to game action, it does sound like he's progressing well and there's certainly a chance he's back on Tuesday against the Bulls. Booker will likely test out the injury during pregame warmups before a decision is made, so tentatively consider him a game-time decision.
