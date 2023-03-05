Booker totaled 36 points (15-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 win over the Mavericks.

Kevin Durant erupted for a game-high 37, but Booker nearly matched him while leading the Suns in assists as the duo gave the glimpse of what it will have to deal with down the stretch. Booker has scored at least 35 points in all three games since Durant made his Phoenix debut. and while the 26-year-old was already averaging a career-high 27.0 points a game on the season coming into Sunday, he might be able to find another gear to close out the regular season.