Suns' Devin Booker: Huge effort wasted Tuesday
Booker scored a game-high 39 points (12-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-13 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-110 loss to the Hawks.
He traded buckets with Trae Young all night, but while Booker eventually came out on top 39-36 in their personal duel, Young got a lot more help from his teammates. Booker has now poured in at least 30 points in eight of his last 10 games, averaging a massive 31.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.7 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.
