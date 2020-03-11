Suns' Devin Booker: Hurts hip in loss to Portland

Booker said after Tuesday's 121-105 loss to the Trail Blazers that he hurt his right hip in the contest, though he expects to be OK moving forward, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports. He finished the night with 29 points (9-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine assists and six boards in 36 minutes.

The injury occurred with just under four minutes remaining, when he fell hard on the floor on an attempted drive to the basket. Booker headed to the bench soon after and didn't check back into the game, though the fact that the Suns were trailing by more than 15 by that point likely factored into the decision. Fortunately for Booker, he'll have ample time to recover from the issue with the Suns off the schedule until Saturday in Dallas. Consider him probable for that contest for the time being.