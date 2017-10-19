Suns' Devin Booker: Ice cold from field Wednesday

Booker recorded 12 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-76 blowout loss to the Trail Blazers.

It's hard to be encouraged by much of anything from Wednesday's effort except that Booker racked up above-average defensive stats and took a high volume of shots. He's primarily a scorer, however, so when he struggles from the field, it's often tough for him to make up fantasy value. He'll look to improve during the team's next game Friday against the Lakers.