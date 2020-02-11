Suns' Devin Booker: Ice-cold in blowout loss

Booker posted 10 points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 125-100 loss to the Lakers.

Without Deandre Ayton, the Suns would need to rely on Booker to drive the offense, but he fell woefully short on Monday. He mustered a dreadful 18.1 percent from the floor and missed all four of his three-point attempts, resulting in his lowest point total of the season. He has a chance to bounce back against the Warriors on Wednesday.