Suns head coach Jordan Ott said prior to Sunday's 117-93 loss to the Clippers that Booker (ankle) is "making tremendous progress" and is "trending in a good spot," though the guard is uncertain to be available for the team's next game Tuesday in Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. "As soon as he can get out there, he's going to get out there, whether the All-Star break is tomorrow or in two weeks. He's going to rehab like crazy."

While continuing to recover from a right ankle sprain, Booker missed all five games of the Suns' homestand that concluded Sunday, but Ott's comments suggest that the 29-year-old is seemingly being viewed as day-to-day at this stage of his rehab program. Ott also noted that Booker has already taken part in multiple on-court workouts and is "skipping steps, basically" as he attempts to expedite his return from the ankle injury. Grayson Allen has been the primary beneficiary thus far during Booker's absence, as Allen has started each of the last five games, averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes per tilt over that stretch.