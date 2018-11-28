Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient night Tuesday
Booker finished with 20 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to Indiana.
Booker handed out eight assists Tuesday, as he continues to play more of a facilitation role. Booker continues to familiarize himself with a somewhat modified role but struggled from the field in this one. He made a couple of questionable decisions down the stretch and needs to have some more faith in his teammates if he is to fully embrace his position moving forward. That being said, he basically has a green light and so games like this are not going to hamper his production at all.
