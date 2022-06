Booker signed a four-year, $214 million supermax extension with the Suns on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is a no-brainer for the Suns, who will lock in their franchise cornerstone through his prime years. The 2015 first-round pick has developed into one of the league's best two-guards, and he's coming off of a fourth straight season averaging at least 25 points per game. An All-Star in each of the last three seasons, Booker was a First Team All-NBA selection in 2021-22.