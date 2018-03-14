Suns' Devin Booker: Jams hand in practice, not on injury report

Booker jammed his hand during Wednesday's practice, though is not listed on the Suns' injury report for Thursday's contest against the Jazz, so he'll presumably be available, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

The injury is apparently minor, as Booker has not been placed on the injury report. That said, there's a chance he'll be dealing with lingering soreness, which could affect his play.

