Suns' Devin Booker: Just misses triple-double in win
Booker scored a game-high 35 points (12-26 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, nine assists and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 100-98 win over the Timberwolves.
The Suns were basically a two-man show, as Booker and Kelly Oubre combined for 60 points while none of their teammates even reached double digits, but that was enough to steal a road win. The double-double was Booker's second of the year, as he fell just short of his first career triple-double, while the 23-year-old scored at least 20 points for the 13th time in 15 games.
