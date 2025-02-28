Booker had 36 points (13-29 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Booker has been playing at a very high level since the All-Star break and posted another impressive stat line Thursday. He ended one assist and three rebounds away from notching a triple-double while reaching the 28-point mark for the fourth straight contest. Over that four-game stretch, the star guard is averaging 31.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep.