Suns' Devin Booker: Keeps offense rolling in win
Booker tallied 25 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in the Suns' 122-113 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.
He may not have brushed up against or exceeded 50 points as he had the prior three games, but Booker's scoring haul was still enough to pace the Suns on the night. The 2015 first-round pick was been on a tear at the right time of season for fantasy owners, as he just finished March with averages of 34.0 points, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 37.6 minutes per contest. Booker figures to continue seeing the mammoth usage he's been enjoying (at least 27 shot attempts in four straight prior to Monday) for what remains of the season.
