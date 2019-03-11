Suns' Devin Booker: Keys improbable road upset
Booker provided 37 points (13-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes in the Suns' 115-111 win over the Warriors on Sunday.
Booker spearheaded the Suns' first win against the Warriors since November 2014 -- a span of 18 games -- with an outstanding shooting night, especially in the fourth quarter. The dynamic guard scored 13 straight Suns points during the final period, including a pair of clutch free throws with 17.7 seconds remaining to extend Phoenix's lead to five. The 22-year-old also posted a 41-point effort two games ago versus the Knicks, and he's averaging 29.0 points on solid 47.5 percent shooting over his first six games of March, and he'll carry a five-game streak of perfect free-throw shooting (37-for-37) into a Wednesday night battle against the Jazz.
