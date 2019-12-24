Suns' Devin Booker: Knocks down late three

Booker finished with 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 34 minutes of a 113-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Booker came up with a big three to tie the game with less than 30 seconds left, turning around what was otherwise a less than spectacular shooting night for the Kentucky product. Booker had another chance to take the lead late in the game but he had his 3-point attempt blocked. He'll face the Warriors on Friday.