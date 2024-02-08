Booker is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Jazz due to left hip soreness.
Despite being absent from the injury report all day, Booker is now in danger of missing his first contest since Dec. 1 on Thursday. If Booker is ultimately ruled out, Eric Gordon will likely replace him in the starting five.
