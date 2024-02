Booker ended with 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-113 victory over the Lakers.

Booker led all Suns players in assists while ending as one of four players with 20 or more points and coming up one dime short of a double-double. Booker has finished with 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 outings, now having recorded at least nine assists in 11 games.