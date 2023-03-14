Booker logged 32 points (12-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss to Golden State.

Booker did his best to keep Phoenix in the game early while the Warriors put up a massive first quarter, and the star guard finished the contest with his fifth performance of 30-plus points over his past six games. Over that span, he's averaging a robust 35.3 points on 59.9 percent shooting from the field along with 6.0 assists, 4.3 boards and 3.0 triples per game. Perhaps the only disappointing aspect of his production Monday was a lack of triples -- this was the first time he hasn't knocked down at least one three-pointer since before the All-Star break.