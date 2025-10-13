Booker contributed 18 points (4-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 111-109 preseason loss to the Nets in Macao.

The star guard led all scorers in the contest while also leading Phoenix in assists and tying for the team lead in boards and threes. With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal (knee) no longer on the roster, Booker is back to being a one-man show in the Suns' offense, but it's his ability to stay healthy that will likely determine whether the 28-year-old can turn that opportunity into career-best production.