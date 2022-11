Booker registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers.

It was a very easy win for Phoenix, resulting in less minutes for their major playmakers. Booker still put in a great line despite playing only 29 minutes, well below his usual average.