Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers in loss

Booker racked up 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal over 38 minutes in the Suns' loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Booker once again led his team in scoring, even in a losing effort. Booker is averaging 24.6 points per game this season on a career-high 46.0 percent shooting from the floor, and he's learned to facilitate to the tune of a career-high 6.7 assists per game. His scoring and assisting abilities were on display in Thursday's loss, but so were his turnovers. The fourth-year guard from Kentucky is averaging a career-worst 3.9 turnovers per game this season, and he's accumulated 17 over his past three outings. His turnovers are concerning, but the efficient scoring and steady assist totals still make Booker one of the most valuable guards across most fantasy formats.