Booker logged 31 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-15 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 win over the Kings.

Booker was off the court hen the Suns began to eat away at Sacramento's double-digit lead, but his seven points in the fourth quarter helped to seal the deal agains the Kings, who led by 17 points in the half. Thanks to Booker, the Suns got off to a great start despite the absence of Jalen Green (hamstring), who will miss at least one more game, and possibly more.