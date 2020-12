Booker scored 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and seven turnovers in 38 minutes of Saturday's 106-103 loss to Sacramento.

Booker had plenty of opportunity taking 21 shots from the field en route to a team-high 26 points. While Booker's scoring was impressive, a cause for concern was the team-high seven turnovers in the loss. Booker will remain the go to option for the Suns as they hope to reach a playoff spot this year.