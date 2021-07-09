Booker delivered 31 points (12-25 FG, 7-12 3Pt), six assists and five rebounds across 44 minutes in Thursday's win over the Bucks.

Booker has scored at least 25 points in four of his last five games and has cleared the 30-point mark twice during that stretch, so there's no question he's been playing at a high level of late -- something the Suns desperately need if they're going to go all the way in the Finals. He's been more of a volume-based scorer than an efficient one of late, though, as he's shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three-point range while attempting 23.2 shots per contest during that aforementioned five-game span.