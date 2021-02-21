Booker delivered 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies.

Booker scored 23 points for the second straight game and paced the Suns in scoring once again, something he has done early and often this season. Even though he has failed to reach the 25-point mark in three straight contests, Booker remains a capable scoring threat and has put up at least 20 points in seven straight contests. He is averaging 28.1 points per tilt in that seven-game stretch.