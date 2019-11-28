Suns' Devin Booker: Leads Suns in scoring
Booker had 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 140-132 loss against the Wizards.
Booker was just two assists shy of a double-double, but also produced his eighth game with more than 25 points in the current season. One of the most consistent scorers in the league, Booker should remain as Phoenix's go-to guy on offense for the foreseeable future.
