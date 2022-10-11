Booker totaled 20 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 28 minutes in a preseason loss to Denver on Monday.

Booker shot poorly from the field but hit all eight of his free-throw tries en route to a team-leading 20 points. The All-Star guard is shooting just 37.8 percent from the field -- including 26.3 percent from deep -- through three exhibition games, but he's averaging 18.3 points per contest on the strength of going 16-for-16 from the charity stripe. Booker figures to be the Suns' central scorer again this season, and he'll likely shoot much better once the regular season comes around.