Booker posted 36 points (14-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-111 victory over the 76ers.

Booker was the only Phoenix player to score more than 18 points Saturday, and he matched his season-best scoring total in the victory. The shooting guard also tallied 36 points only five days ago against Cleveland to kick off a three-game run, during which he has averaged 34.0 points on 55.9 percent shooting from the field. Booker has consequently pushed his season scoring average up to 24.4 points per game, though his 4.2 assists per contest are his fewest since his sophomore campaign.