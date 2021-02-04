Booker recorded 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans.

In his second game back following a four-game hiatus due to a hamstring injury, Booker led Phoenix in scoring, nearly doubling the total (13) of the team's second-highest point producer (DeAndre Ayton). Still, some rust was apparent as Booker failed to knock down a three-pointer for the first time this season. The All-Star guard also produced only two dimes, thought low assist totals have been the norm for Booker this year in his first campaign playing alongside Chris Paul. Booker's points have also dipped, though he continues to be Phoenix's leading scorer at 23.1 points per contest.