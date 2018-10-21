Suns' Devin Booker: Leads team in scoring with 25 points

Booker posted 25 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 14-17 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 119-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Despite posting a decent score, it was a generall sloppy night for Booker as he coughed up the ball six times and shot only 33 percent from the floor. His 14-for-17 night at the free throw line literally saved his evening in a game that got out of hand quickly. The Nuggets outperformed the Suns on every level and obviously got a reality check after winning their first game against Dallas. Booker's future output shouldn't be too much of a concern as he's currently the best option for Phoenix and appears to be fully healthy after an injury-plagued end of the season.