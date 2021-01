Booker finished with 25 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight assists, and five boards in 45 minutes of a 112-107 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Booker logged an impressive 45 minutes as the Suns went toe-to-toe with the Clippers. He was especially strong from the charity stripe where he attempted and made double-digit shots. He'll face the Raptors on Wednesday.