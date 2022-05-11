Booker finished with 28 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in Tuesday's 110-80 win over the Mavericks.

Booker helped Phoenix take a resounding 3-2 lead in the series and tied Dallas' Luka Doncic to lead all scorers. The three-time All-Star has put up 28-plus points in three of his last four games while shooting 55.5 percent from three-point range in those contests.