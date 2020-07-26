Booker provided 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists and four rebounds across 26 minutes in Sunday's 117-103 scrimmage loss to the Celtics in Orlando.

The Suns face an uphill battle in their attempt to make the playoffs, and Booker will need to lead with excellent production if they want to squeak in. For three quarters, the Suns looked quite strong against Boston but faded down the stretch. His massive potential for production is no secret, but his shot selection and accuracy can sometimes be an issue. Barring an unfortunate slump, Booker has the goods to push his team in with help from his supporting cast.