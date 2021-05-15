Booker produced 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Saturday's 140-103 win over the Spurs.

Booker and the Suns took apart the short-handed Spurs with ease, who rested all of their starters due to a lock on the tenth seed. It was a dominant performance by Booker and the rest of the squad, who still have a shot at the top seed in the Western Conference bracket. The Suns may elect to sit some starters Sunday in a rematch against the Spurs, but there's no news yet on Booker's involvement in the finale.