Booker went for 27 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Sunday's performance ended a streak of three straight games in which Booker hit the 30-point plateau. To go along with his scoring, Booker has added at least five rebounds or five assists in five straight games. In eight February games, Booker is putting up averages of 27.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field.