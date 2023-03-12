Booker ended Saturday's 128-119 loss to the Kings with 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 38 minutes.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, Booker picked up the slack and turned in 28 points, marking a sharp decrease from his 44-point offering during the team's last outing. With Durant out until at least the end of the month, one can expect Booker's shot volume to remain high,. Thanks to a five-game average field goal percentage of almost 60 percent, superlative scoring numbers are almost guaranteed for Booker in the near future.