Suns' Devin Booker: Leads team with 30 points

Booker had 30 points (11-28 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Booker's shooting woes continued as the Suns fell in a nail-biter to the Trail Blazers. Booker has never been an aficionado from the field but he going to be taking as many shots as he likes, giving him the ability to put up big numbers on any given night. He doesn't put up much in the way of defensive stats and his assist numbers have taken a hit since the arrival of Elfrid Payton. Booker should still clearly be owned in all formats, but he has probably peaked in terms of his fantasy value for the season.