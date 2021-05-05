Booker totaled 31 points (14-27 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 134-118 victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Thanks to an efficient shooting performance inside the arc, Booker recorded his fifth 30-point game in his last six contests. The guard has struggled from distance across his last five games, shooting just 24.0 percent from three, but has still put up elite scoring numbers. Over that span, Booker has averaged 29.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.