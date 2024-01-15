Booker racked up 34 points (14-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 39 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Booker reached the 30-point mark for the third time over his last six appearances, and the star guard continues to play at a high level despite the fact he's adjusted to sharing the ball with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, two other players who need the ball in their hands to be effective. Booker has been operating as a point guard of late, resulting in an uptick in his assists. He's averaging 25.0 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game over his last 10 contests.