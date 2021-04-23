Booker registered 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in the 99-86 loss Thursday to the Celtics.

Booker's shooting slightly improved though he continues to struggle. Booker had more turnovers than assists -- five to four --and fouled out with 4:37 left in the game. Over his last six games, Booker is averaging 18.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent from the floor and 17.9 percent from deep.