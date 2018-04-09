Suns' Devin Booker: Likely out for finale

Booker (hand) is not expected to play Tuesday against the Mavs, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Booker hasn't played in nearly a month, and the Suns have little reason to bring him back from what's ultimately a meaningless game. T.J. Warren and Elfrid Payton are also expected to remain out, per Bordow.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories